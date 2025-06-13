Linda Marguerite Krudop-Wolbert of Harpursville, N.Y. was called to her eternal home on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at Mercy House in Endicott, N.Y.

Linda was born May 23, 1941 to H. Henry and Marguerite Kalmes Krudop in Brooklyn. She attended elementary school in Brooklyn, high school at Marion in Virginia and obtained her associate’s degree from Concordia College in Bronxville, N.Y.

In 1968 Linda married James D. Wolbert and later gave birth to three sons. Linda was co-owner and the familiar voice at the other end of the line of West Mill Fuels, Inc. in Mattituck where she lived until her retirement in 2008. After her retirement, Linda moved to Harpursville, N.Y. where she lived out the remainder of her years by her husband’s side.

She enjoyed cooking, puzzles, Scrabble, Hallmark movies and she even taught herself to play the piano. Linda was a caring, kind, understanding person who had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and loved her family deeply.

Linda is survived by her husband James Wolbert; children Jonathan (Michelle) Wolbert, Anthony (Jessica) Wolbert, Gregory (Christine-deceased) Wolbert; grandchildren Joshua and Jacob Wolbert, Maisielyn and Galian Wolbert, Nicholas and Madison Wolbert; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Marguerite and H. Henry Krudop; brother Robert Krudop; sister-in-law Janet Krudop- daughter-in-law Christine Wolbert and granddaughter Leigha Wolbert.

Memorial services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home, 69-71 Maple Street, Harpursville, N.Y. on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 4 p.m. Rev. Ron Wenzinger will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Thurs. from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Avenue Endicott NY 13760. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.

Paid post