Lorretta Lieblein, 67, of Broken Arrow, Okla., passed away at home May 26, 2025, after her battle with cancer.

Born April 4, 1958, in Newport, Vt., to Felix and Ivah Chaput, Lorretta was one of eight siblings who experienced the Vermont farm life and countryside. No stranger to helping with chores and younger siblings, she knew what it was to work hard.

After graduating from North Country Union High School in 1976, Lorretta worked at Rozelle Cosmetics Inc. in Troy, Vt. There, she met the love of her life, Peter Lieblein. The couple married in 1980 and soon moved to Southold, where they raised their son, Corey, and worked together at Peter’s family business, Port of Egypt Marine.

Lorretta was full of life, vibrant, fun and stubborn. Her laugh was contagious, her big brown eyes sparkled when she spoke of things she loved, and she had a zest for life. She loved boating, gardening, dogs and spending time with family.

Peter passed away May 30, 2020, and was deeply missed. Lorretta was also predeceased by her two brothers, Francis and Frank Chaput, and her infant sister, Linda. She is survived by her son, Corey Lieblein and his fiancée Angela Moore, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; her stepdaughters, Yvonne Lieblein of Greenport, and Lynette Crowley of Orient; her siblings: Lillian Vezina of Irasburg, Vt.; Laura Brown of Troy, Vt.; Felix Chaput Jr. of Derby Line, Vt.; Marie Ingalls of Irasburg and Jacqueline Eldred of Coventry, Vt.; as well as four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews

A celebration of Lorretta’s life will be held at a later date.

