It is with much love and sadness we share the news of the passing of Marilyn Ann Voss, of Aquebogue, on May 29, 2025 at the age of 83. Marilyn died at home peacefully surrounded by family.

She was born to Mary E. (Harris) and Richard A. O’Brien on Jan. 13, 1942. She graduated from Mattituck High School with the Class of 1959, and began work for the law office of William Wickham.

Marilyn married Herbert “Pete” Voss in 1960. She then worked for 33 years at Riverhead Middle School, as a senior clerk typist in the math and science departments, retiring in 2011.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 65 years, Pete Voss; her brother, Dan (Ellie) O’Brien; her sister, Susan O’Brien; her three daughters and their respective spouses: Donna (Larry) Danowski, Julie (Kyle) Conklin and Allison (Rick) Mundy; her beloved grandchildren: Tyler (Danielle) Danowski, Andrew (Jensen) Conklin, Marisa Danowski, Zack LaRose and Kelliann LaRose; and five adored great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen to remember her life privately at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Paid post