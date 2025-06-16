Marilyn Hendrickson (Maggio), 89, passed away on June 11, 2025 due to long-term complications from Parkinson’s disease.

She is survived by her sons Robert Laurence (Becky) and Erik Tierney (Sue); daughters Karen Alene (Tony) and Lauren Starre (Bobby); as well as daughter-in-law, Laura (d. Brian). Grandchildren are Chris, Erin, Ross, Maegan, Matthew, Brian, Andy, Adam, Brianna, Kristin, Nicholas and Brandon, as well as six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Also surviving is her much-loved sister, Irene (Bob); and brother-and-sister-in-law, Cathy and John; in addition to six much-loved nieces and nephews.

Pre-deceased to her in 2011 was her loving husband of almost 60 years, Bob, who also suffered from Parkinson’s. She was cared for and appreciated by her friends and caregivers at San Simeon by the Sound of Greenport, where she spent her last years.

Known later in life by many as Lynn, she was born in the Queens, neighborhood of Arverne and raised her family in Far Rockaway, working with Bob to research the many books he would have published and type all of his hand-written manuscripts. She was a graduate of Far Rockaway High School and was a proud homemaker. With five children she still managed to head the elementary and high school PTA during their school years.

They settled in Peconic in 1991 after almost weekly trips over the decades to the East End, enjoying the peace, views, fresh vegetables and seafood of the area. She reveled in the wide-open spaces there, with early morning drives, views of the vineyards and long walks on the various local beaches. Together with Bob and the grandchildren, she would pick fresh fruits and vegetables, browse the many farm stands and host big family dinners.

A voracious reader, she also enjoyed classic movies, music from the 1940s, and wholesome television shows. She will be remembered for her kind soul, forgiving nature, and ability to always see the best in everyone.

She will be interred alongside Bob during a private family ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery. Donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

