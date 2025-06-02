News

Memorial Monday: Tip of the cap to Bob O’Rourk

By The Suffolk Times

Times Review Media Group contributing photographer Bob O’Rourk passed away earlier this month. An engineer by trade, Mr. O’Rourk got his start in photography by taking pictures at his children’s sporting events and over the years developed a keen eye and sense of timing that often allowed him to capture the essence of the competition. 

“I had the pleasure of working with Bob for the past decade on myriad sporting events for The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review,” said fellow contributor and frequent collaborator Michael Lewis. “He was the consummate professional, with the ability to take award-winning photos with aplomb, in all weather conditions. Bob was a constant reminder that older professionals can excel at the job at a high level.”

The Times Review staff share our deepest condolences with all of Bob’s family and many friends and offer our gratitude for his years of exemplary photography. 

Below are only some of Bob’s many skillfully taken photos.

  • In the girls high jump, Mattituck’s Ever Meyer cleared 5 feet, resulting in a tie for third place. (Robert O’Rourk photo)
  • (photo credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Francesca Santacroce on a drive to the basket. She score 7 points in the game. (photo credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Mike Mowdy kept his team in the game Thursday, working out of several early inning jams. (Robert O’Rourk photo)
  • Casey Szczotka of Mattituck placed sixth in the 55-meter hurdles event with a time of 9.29 seconds at Saturday’s Section XI Girls Winter Track Large School Championships at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • ROBERT O’ROURK PHOTO | Mattituck senior Anthony Howell posted a 13th-place finish with his fastest time ever at Sunken Meadow State Park: 19 minutes 0.50 seconds.
  • Greenport’s Julia Jaklevic passes the ball. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Southold goalie Gavin Fredricks leaps to make a save. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Tristin Ireland returning a kickoff for Greenport/Southold/Mattituck on Friday night against Port Jefferson. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Matt Drinkwater singled in one of Greenport’s runs on Thursday in Port Jefferson. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Sofia Knudsen gets by Lilly Corwin on her way to the basket. (photo credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • ROBERT O’ROURK PHOTO | North Fork’s Eric Solberg was called out at home plate following a tag by Center Moriches catcher Dan Roland on a failed double steal attempt in the fifth inning.
  • Dominic Panetta races around leftend for a touchdown. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Greenport’s Nelson Shedrick heads to the hoop. (Robert O’Rourk photo.)

Related Content