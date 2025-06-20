Michael Alan Ricciardi, longtime resident of Southold, passed away on Monday, June 16, 2025. He was 78 years old.

Michael was born on June 23, 1946 in Hackensack, N.J. to Jane (Foccarino) and Michael Ricciardi. After high school, he attended C.W. Post College where he attained his bachelor’s degree. He also honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Michael married the love of his life, the late Judy Ricciardi on Nov. 5, 1977 in Lodi, N.J. and together they eventually made their home in Southold. He worked in sales at Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue.

Michael was a wine lover and loved horse racing. In addition to horse racing, Michael loved the NY Yankees, especially Mickey Mantle and Aaron Judge. He loved all animals and called his dogs his four legged children. He also appreciated the beauty of the North Fork, and spent countless days on the beach.

Predeceased by his wife Judy; Michael is survived by his brother Joseph; godson Christopher Crowley; his nieces; and his nephew.

Michael’s family has chosen to remember his life privately.

Memorial donations in Michael’s name to the North Fork Animal Welfare League, Post Office Box 297, Southold, New York 11971 would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

