Screenshot

Michael Lee Hubbard of Peconic passed away Sunday, May 25, 2025. He was 63 years old.

Michael was born May 24, 1962, in Riverhead to Ruth A. (Ford) and the Rev. James M. Hubbard. He was one of three children.

Raised in Peconic, he graduated from Southold High School. Michael was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cutchogue, the male chorus, the Keys of Heaven, the Fulford Ensemble, the Senior Choir and the CCC Choir, as well as a drummer for all the choirs. He was also a member of the Southold Town 1199 Union and the Braun Seafood Company baseball team. He played softball for Braun’s and Penny Lumber. In his professional career he worked for the Southold Town Nutrition Center in the maintenance department from 2003 to 2013. Prior to that, he worked for Suffolk County Vector Control.

Predeceased by his father, the Rev. James Hubbard, and his son, Michael Lee Hubbard II, he is survived by his mother, Ruth Hubbard; his siblings, James (Sharon) Hubbard and Melvin (Donna) Hubbard, both of Riverhead; his stepchildren: Dominique Aviles, Elena Carrasquillo, Yasmin Carrasquillo and Evelyn Carrasquillo; and his extended family: Nancy Reyer, Anthony Hubbard, Darlene Hubbard, Jason and Tanisha Smith, Michael Murphy and Grace Brown.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Homegoing services will be held Saturday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck, where viewing services will be held prior, from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Paid post