Jan. 30, 1946 – June 26, 2025

Nancy A. Paulos (Mysliborski) died of complications related to congestive heart failure. She was 79.

Born and raised in Greenport, but residing in Lincolnton, N.C. at the time of her death, she was the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Mysliborki.

Nancy was a good spirited, upbeat lady who enjoyed family times, cooking, yard sales and home decorating.

Predeceased by her parents and brother Paul Mysliborski, she is survived by her husband Richard P. Paulos, formerly of Mattituck and residing in Lincolnton, N.C.; her sons Walter A. Warner Jr. of Statesville, N.C. and Rick Warner of Akron, Ohio; and her brother and sister-in-law Mark and Cindy Mysliborki.

She was in the care of her devoted and faithful husband, Richard throughout her illness and the family is eternally grateful for her support and love.

