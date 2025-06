Sixty-year resident of Greenport, Patricia Ann Barszczewski died at home on June 15, 2025. She was 84.

Born April 19, 1941 at Eastern Long Island Hospital, she was the daughter of Anthony and Virginia (Tasker) Corazzini. She had a high school education and married Joseph Barszczewski on June 19, 1960 at St. Agnes Church in Greenport.

Ms. Barszczewski waited tables at the Soundview for over 60 years, was a member of the East Marion Homemakers and enjoyed gardening, crafts and traveling.

Predeceased by her parents, daughter Donna, brother Todd, sister Susan and husband Joe, she is survived by her children Deborah Schade, Joe Barszczewski, Sharon Langer and Joanne Bowlus; siblings David Corazzini, Mark Corazzini Nancy Santiago, Perry Corazzini, Virginia Corazzini; 17 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The family was assisted by Horton Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.