Paul A. Hunter of Southold passed away on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. He was 91 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 23, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

A Latin Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 24th at 9 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 900 Horseblock Road, Farmingville, New York 11738, officiated by Father Carl Sulzen.

Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In place of flowers, the family encourages donations to SSPX Chapel, 900 Horseblock Road, Farmingville, New York 11738. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.