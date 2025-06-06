Paul E. Mellas

Paul was born on Aug. 24, 1935 in Greenport, and died June 4, 2025. He grew up in the Village and was the youngest of eight siblings. His father, George Mellas, was the original owner of Paradise Sweets in Greenport.

He married the love of his life Dorothy and they would have celebrated 70 years of marriage this August.

Paul was an excellent handy man and Jack of all trades. Paul, along with his brothers, built his home on Sunset Lane. He worked at Wm. J. Mills and Co. before retiring from Southold Town Highway Dept.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife on countless bus tours along the East Coast, and occasional trips to Las Vegas.

After Paul’s back surgery, he found a love of riding his scooter all around the neighborhood where he made many friends.

He will be greatly missed by the neighborhood.

Paul is survived by his wife of 69 years Dorothy; daughters Terry Mellas Lupton and Tootsie Mellas Millard, both of Greenport; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, all of North Carolina.

The family has chosen to remember Paul’s life privately at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Paid post