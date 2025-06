Vasso Patrikis of Jamesport passed away at home Friday, June 27, 2025. She was 90 years old.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck. Viewing services will begin at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.