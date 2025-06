William (Bill) Swiskey passed away Aug. 30, 2023. He was 76 years old.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Sixth Street Park in Greenport. At that time, a memorial bench dedication will be held at 1:30 p.m.

Feel free to join us for the entire celebration or just stop by to say hello. Light lunch will be served. All are welcome.

