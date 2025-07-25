Beatrice B. Burton of Southold passed away at home Friday, July 25, 2025. She was 90 years old.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Peter Garry. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.