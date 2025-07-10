Captain Brendan Dunnigan Kelly of Southold passed away Monday, July 7, 2025. He was 55 years old.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 13805 Main Road, Mattituck, where American Legion Services will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Interment with U.S. Coast Guard Honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.