Captain Joseph “Joe” Angevine III, a lifelong commercial fisherman and well-known figure on the North Fork, passed away on July 9, 2025. He was 77.

Born in Brooklyn, on May 12, 1948, to Joseph Jr. and Dolores Angevine, Joe was drawn to the water from an early age—working alongside his father in the waters of Sheepshead Bay and sneaking out at night, jumping subway turnstiles just to fish the lakes in Central Park under the moonlight.

After serving in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Greenport and built a life doing what he knew best—fishing. He spent decades working on the water, running boats, hauling traps, and earning a reputation as one of the most seasoned and knowledgeable captains in the area.

But Joe’s connection to the sea ran deeper than fishing alone. Over the years, he threw himself into a number of ventures that kept him close to the docks and his community. He ran a fish market, a bait and tackle shop, a seafood restaurant, and a lobster stand—places where he worked hard, told stories, and connected with locals and visitors alike. Joe was never one to sit still—he wasn’t afraid of hard work, and he always had something new in the works.

Later, he served as the harbormaster for the Village of Greenport, a role that suited his deep knowledge of the waterfront and his no-nonsense attitude. Whether he was giving boaters directions, laying down the rules, or just keeping an eye on things, he took pride in the work and was respected—even by those who didn’t always agree with him.

Joe was rugged, opinionated, funny, and completely himself. He had little patience for small talk or pretense, but he had time for a good story, a strong drink, and anyone who spoke his language—especially other fishermen. He loved his time in Puerto Rico, dinners at local restaurants, and being part of a community that knew who he was.

He wasn’t always easy, but he was deeply himself—honest, loyal in his own way, and never one to pretend. Those who knew him always knew where they stood. Joe lived life the only way he knew how—on his own terms, with grit, humor, and no regrets.

Joe is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughters Brandy McIntosh (Jeff) and Dana Owens (Craig); six beautiful grandchildren; sister Patricia Rackett; brother David Angevine; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Richard.

In honor of Joe’s life, raise a glass, tell a story, or take a quiet moment by the water. That’s where he felt most at home—and where his spirit will always be.

