Charles E. Anderson

Surrounded by 20 family members and friends, Charles E. “Charlie” Anderson, 73, passed away on Sunday, July 27, at the Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C. The family wishes to thank the medical personnel who cared for Charlie during his two-month battle with acute kidney failure.

A Conway resident since 2019, Charlie was an Eastern Long Island resident for most of his life. The son of the Rev. Harold and Phyllis Anderson, Charlie was born July 2, 1952, in Port Jefferson. The Anderson family moved to Southold while Charlie was still in grade school. He graduated from Southold High School in 1970, where he played varsity baseball, and went on to study for a time at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Charlie worked for several years at Academy Printing in Southold, but most of his working life was spent as facilities manager for Suffolk County National Bank. Charlie was a friend to all and joined his wife, Janet, in hosting many legendary barbecues and holiday parties. He contributed to his Long Island and South Carolina communities by coaching youth sports, especially soccer. He was also a longtime member of the Mattituck Board of Education and served for several years as school board president.

No one loved sports more than Charlie, who played softball in leagues in both Mattituck and Greenport. Charlie also enjoyed playing golf, often at Island’s End in Greenport, but he was best known for his love of the New York Yankees. After moving to Conway, Charlie devoted an entire room in his new home to Yankees memorabilia, and he made sure to set up his television so that he could continue watching every Yankees’ game. Charlie was also a fan of the New York Jets, New York Islanders and St. John’s University college basketball. When it came to music, The Allman Brothers were No. 1 on Charlie’s list.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Janet, whom he married on Sept. 30, 1978; as well as his two sons, Brian (Danielle) and Scott (Jacky); his identical-twin brother Jim (Barbara) and sisters Adele Miller and Irene Devlin (Andrew). All live in and around Myrtle Beach except Irene, of Estero, Fla. Charlie is also survived by grandchildren Jacob, Emma, Scotty, Carter, Nicolas and A.J. as well as many nieces and nephews.

Instead of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be directed in Charlie’s name to the favorite charity of the giver or to the Conway Recreation Center Sports Complex, 1515 Mill Pond Road, Conway, S.C., 29527. Funeral arrangements are private, but the family hopes to hold a memorial service later this year.

Paid post