Nov. 3, 1945 to July 26, 2025

Charles Leonard Melot, a master aviator, highly respected aircraft mechanic, and devoted husband, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 79. His legacy spans over 60 years of flying and mechanical excellence, as well as a life rich in adventure, learning, service and love.

Born in New Jersey on Nov. 3, 1945, and raised in Mattituck, Charlie’s love of aviation began at just 13 years old. He spent his teen years at the Mattituck Air Base, sweeping hangars and doing odd jobs in exchange for time near airplanes. He soloed in an Aeronca Champ in 1962, launching a lifelong journey through the skies.

Charlie earned his commercial license in 1965 and later his Airframe and Powerplant certifications from Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Over the next five decades, he would accumulate more than 10,500 hours of safe flying, operate or test-fly over 1,000 aircraft, and earn a reputation for unmatched calm under pressure, technical expertise and generous mentorship.

From charter flying and medevac missions on Block Island to founding and managing Zephyr Aircraft Engines, Inc. in Florida, Charlie’s professional path was marked by integrity and excellence. His roles included: Charter pilot and founder of North Fork Airways in the 1960s; sales and test pilot at Mattituck Aviation (1972 to 1984); general manager of G+N Aviation in Indiana; managing partner of Penn Yan Aero in New York; and owner/manager of Zephyr Aircraft Engines, Inc. (1992 to 2016), a nationally recognized overhaul facility.

Throughout his career, Charlie was the go-to expert for diagnosing complex engine issues and personally test-flew countless overhauled aircraft. He was known for guiding customers through break-in procedures and safety protocols, always placing education and precision at the heart of his work.

Charlie’s achievements also include: multiple FAA licenses and ratings: commercial pilot, single and multi-engine land, single and multi-engine sea, airframe and powerplant (A&P) mechanic; guest speaker at safety seminars and flying clubs; contributor to aviation safety forums and online maintenance communities; member and maintenance director of several flying clubs; honoree nominee for both the Federal Aviation Administration Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award and the Federal Aviation Administration Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award; and life member of ye Anciente and Secret Order of Quiet Birdmen, an honor reserved for aviators who embody skill, integrity, and brotherhood in aviation.

His life wasn’t limited to aviation. Charlie and his beloved wife Barbara, whom he met 58 years ago and married 55 years ago, built a beautiful life grounded in adventure and partnership. Together, they: lived in New York, Oklahoma, Indiana, Florida, and Harbour Island, Bahamas (for 17 years); flew more than 150 round trips to the Bahamas in their Twin Comanche; traveled to all 50 U.S. states and 53 countries, including multiple trips to Australia, Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean; competed in air races, made over 150 scuba dives, and built two homes from the ground up; and weathered multiple in-flight emergencies together, including engine failures and icing incidents — always with Charlie’s signature calm and control.

In addition to his aviation legacy, Charlie was a loving husband, a loyal friend, a mentor to many, and a man of quiet confidence and exceptional skill. He leaves behind a legacy of safety, service, and the kind of reliability that earns both respect and deep affection.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Roth) Melot; sisters Helen Louise Warner of Maine, Mary Grace Mattoon of Oklahoma, Elizabeth Ann Melot of Pennsylvania, brothers John Youngs Melot of North Carolina, Thomas Bennett Melot of Florida; and a wide network of fellow aviators, friends, former clients, and those fortunate enough to have flown beside him or learned from him. He was predeceased by his mother Janet Louise Mothersele Melot and father Chester Bennett Melot.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s 722 Apex Road, Suite A Sarasota, FL 34240 https://www.neurochallenge.org/about/sarasota-parkinsons-donations

Paid post