Chris Ruggi is the new Southold varsity soccer coach

Chris Ruggi moves up from JV to varsity in his new coaching position. (Credit: Dawn Spinner Davis.)

Chris Ruggi’s transition to his new role as the Southold High School boys varsity soccer coach is expected to be a rather smooth one. After all, he’s directed the players on the junior high school and JV teams. So, those student-athletes are familiar with Ruggi’s demeanor on the sidelines and in practice and his coaching style.

Ruggi succeeds Andrew Sadowski, who recently stepped down after a 31-year tenure in charge of the successful program. “It’s nice that he’s finally going to get a shot at the varsity head spot,” Southold athletic director Steve Flanagan said. “He’s been a longtime community member. His kids go to the school. So, he’s somebody who really has a lot of investment in making sure that the community is doing well. We’re excited.

“Chris has always been there. He’s been around for our season preparations, summer league, spring training and things like that,” Flanagan continued. “That’s what we need with a new coach, especially in the first few years of continuing that tradition and placing some of his own philosophies into the program. It’s going to be a lot of time and effort. Chris is already hitting the ground running.”

Ruggi, 43, who will be only the eighth head coach in the Settlers’ 60-year history, also understands the Settlers’ success story. They have secured four Class D state championships and have won countless county titles.

“As far as Andrew and his longevity, that’s something to be really proud of,” Ruggi said. “I’m superimpressed by his ability to stay in the role and be successful over that amount of time. Living in Southold, I connected with friends and with a number of former players. So I am familiar with that history and the success they’ve had. That’s part of what’s driving me and my excitement, knowing the behindthe- scenes a little bit, and knowing what it means to those guys and that responsibility of continuing that tradition. It’s a dream come true, for sure.”

He added, “It’s wanting to make the community proud.”

The team’s first official practice is set for Monday, Aug. 25, although Ruggi has organized voluntary training sessions three times a week “for anybody who’s not working or [who is] looking to work out. We’re full steam ahead.”

Ruggi’s varsity coaching debut will come at Port Jefferson on Thursday, Sept. 4. Last year, Southold (7-7-2) lost to archrival Greenport in the Class C final, 2-1.

His goals? To win and to help his players grow.

“Working, pushing my boys to work harder, increasing their focus, and really just to get better every day,” he said. “I know that I’m inheriting a very talented and hungry team. I’ve been around the team as a JV coach. We’ve talked about what we want to do. There were a lot of things boys wanted in terms of success and victories. The message was just because we want it, it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. We’re going to have to earn it through hard work and just positivity. Positivity is something that the boys know from playing under me when they were younger. I’m certainly bringing that to the program.”

Lucas Grigonis will continue as assistant coach and Dan Hagerman (Southold Class of 2001 and former soccer player) has come on as the strength and conditioning coach.

Ruggi said that Grigonis is “familiar with how things operate. We’ve already forged a very strong relationship going into this season.”

Ruggi began his soccer journey as a third-grader. He played at Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and was a member of the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association Olympic Development Program team and on the Empire State squad. At Holy Cross, he helped the Crusaders capture the Patriot League crown. He also scored the team’s only goal in NCAA Division I tournament history in 2002.

When he isn’t on the soccer field guiding the players, Ruggi can be found in the classroom teaching English as a New Language (ENL). He spends his mornings at the high school and middle school, then works at the elementary school in the afternoon.

“I just love being an advocate for students — in particular, newcomer, immigrant students — to kind of be the first person they meet, and kind of are counting on and relying on language,” he said. “I love that part of the job, for sure.