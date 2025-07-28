Claire M. Bouffard, longtime resident of Mattituck, died peacefully on July 24, 2025 at the age of 94.

Claire is survived by her sister Irene Starks; her children Brian A. Bouffard (Frances) and Denise A. Cheshire (David); her grandchildren (listed with spouses and great-grandchildren): Adam Bouffard (CJ) Teddy, Russell and Claire; Austin Bouffard; Kristen Jimenez (Whelan) Omar, Vanessa and Oliver; and Patrick Whelan, Sarah and Hudson Whelan.

Claire was born on April 22, 1931 in Corona, Queens, to Rose M. Angerame and Gerard J. Poulin. She attended St. Nicholas of Tolentine School in Jamaica, Queens.

She married Alfred (Fred) E. Bouffard, her childhood neighbor, on Aug. 29, 1948. She was a military wife (US Navy) from a young age, landing in North Massapequa to start a family. She cared for their two children, Brian and Denise. Claire dedicated her life to being the support system keeping her family running. Her cooking rivaled that of world class chefs, as anyone who ever had her cooking could attest. When her husband started Briden Machine Corp. on Westphalia Ave. in Mattituck, after they moved out East, she was right there, making sure airplane parts got to the right place, and people were paid on time. They worked together for 35 years.

They worked hard and played harder. Claire and Fred were both licensed pilots. They would regularly take adventures on the airplane Fred built in their basement. They were also heavily involved in the Long Island Live Steamers. They traveled the country, sharing the hobby with so many friends. Claire would always be flipping burgers to raise money for the cause at the train meets back here at home. She loved all things plants and flowers, and always seemed to have a neighborhood cat hanging around to keep her company in the garden. She loved visiting family in Virginia, and spending time at their second home there.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew, with a reception to follow at the home of Dave and Denise Cheshire in Mattituck. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Claire’s life.

Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery at a later date.

She loved flowers, but if you’re looking for an alternative, please consider donating to The Kanas Center for Hospice Care. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank all those who loved and meant so much to Claire in her life.

