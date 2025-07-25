Claire M. Bouffard of Mattituck passed away Thursday, July 24, 2025. She was 94 years old.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Kanas Center for Hospice Care would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.