Born in Greenport in 1937, Clifford H. Utz graduated from Greenport High School, and then St. Lawrence University where he studied physical education. He was hired first by GHS, and he then taught school at Pierson of Sag Harbor, Southold High School, and the last 20 years back at Greenport where he coached and taught physical education. He married Jane Pake in 1970, and they lived in Southold for many years before retiring to Green Valley, Ariz.

Family said Mr. Utz spent much of his time at Island’s End Golf Course, and he worked as a bartender many weekends at various establishments on the East End of Long Island. He learned to fly a single engine land plane, and flew out of Mattituck airport. He also taught students to fly as well as delivered newspapers to Block Island in the summer.

In retirement, Mr. Utz traveled extensively, until his stroke in 2022. He passed away on June 30, 2025.