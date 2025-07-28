Diane L. Waldron of Greenport passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025. She was 80 years old.

Diane was born on Nov. 8, 1944 in Brooklyn, to Loretta (Garbacz) and Stephen Jakala. She was one two children. In her professional career, Diane worked in the secretarial department for the Bank of Richmondville.

Diane is survived by her children George Singer (Susan) of West Fulton, N.Y., Christopher Singer (Nancy) of Middleburgh, N.Y. and Dina Lawson; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Stephen Jakala.

The family has chosen to remember Diane’s life privately.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or CAST of Southold.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.