Geoffrey Proud passed on to his eternal reward Friday, July 4, 2025. He was 92 years old.

Born Oct. 17, 1932 as Kenneth Richard Proud in Rochester, N.Y., he was the first child of Kenneth R. Proud of Oswego, N.Y., and Martha Jane Wilber of Allegany, Pa. His father was vice president of sales and production manager of a small foundry that produced parts for military aircraft during WWII. His mother worked as a secretary at Kodak before they were married.

He attended his parish elementary school and Aquinas Institute of Rochester. In 1950, he entered Holy Cross College, and after completing his first year there, joined the New York Franciscans and was given the name Geoffrey Francis. After graduating in philosophy and theology from the Franciscan seminaries, in 1959, he was ordained a priest in Washington, D.C., by Bishop Phillip Hannan. He taught English and theology in Franciscan colleges while pursuing graduate studies at Boston College and NYU.

In 1971, he petitioned the Vatican and was granted a dispensation of his vows. He married Helen Marie Ghegan of Irvington, N.J., his wife of 51 years. He worked as a senior research executive at Grey Advertising in Manhattan. Relocating from Brooklyn to Orient, he worked as community relations manager for Eastern Long Island Hospital and then for the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council, for which he created and edited the monthly trade newspaper, New York Hospital and Health News. At the same time, he was a writer for The Heart Show on WOR radio and wrote two books with Dr. Frederic Vagnini.

Retired in Orient, he became attached to the Orient Methodist Church, where he served as an adjunct lay minister from 2010 to 2015, during which he published two books about his Life as a Methodist, in which he promoted joint membership among Christian denominations as a path to Christian unity.

He was also active in the community, was briefly elected chairman of the Southold Democrats, and was president of the Kent Animal Shelter and Orient Community Activities. A main interest was Christian ecumenism; for two years he served as president of GEM, the Greenport Ecumenical Ministries. And he wrote the column “Church News” in the East End Beacon newspaper. He sang with the Sag Harbor Whalers, the North Fork Chorale, and the choirs of the Orient Congregational church and St. Agnes parish in Greenport, where he was a life-long member and a lector for many years.

He was predeceased by his wife, Helen, and also by a younger sister, Martha Mary (Kaleshefski). He is survived by his brother James of Knoxville, Tenn., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Church in Greenport, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz presiding. Interment will follow at Orient Central Cemetery.

