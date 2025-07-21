Gordon Wells Moore of Southold passed away Sunday, June 1, 2025. He was 97 years old.

Gordon was born May 20, 1928, in Mineola, N.Y., to Grace Mae McKay (Raynor) and Arthur W. Moore. He was one of six children. He graduated from Merrick High School. After high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Navy and served honorably from 1945 to 1946, being awarded the rank of Seaman Second Class. Upon leaving the service, he attended Hope College, where he attained a bachelors degree.

On July 11, 1953, in Garden City, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Corinne Louise Siebert. Together, they had three children and would eventually make their home in Southold.

In his professional career, Gordon worked as a contract manager and marketing executive for the defense electronics company Unisys (formerly Sperry Corporation) in Lake Success, N.Y., for roughly thirty years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Southold (where he was a member of Session, Choir and numerous committees), and the Eastern Long Island Chorale. Prior to living in Southold, Gordon lived in Merrick, N.Y.; Commack, N.Y.; and Tucson, Ariz.

Predeceased by his wife, Corinne, and his siblings, John McKay and Wade Moore, Gordon is survived by his children: Ronald Moore of Austin, Texas; Jeffrey Moore of Washington, D.C.; and Douglas Moore of Saunderstown, R.I.; his grandchildren: Ryan, Andrea, Shannon, Alex, Sadie, Julia and Grayson; his great-grandchildren Hailey, Braedon and Jillian; and his siblings: Patricia Fennell of Knotts Island, N.C.; Lee Kelley of Malabar, Fla.; and Marie Ward of Hobbesville, N.C.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Southold Saturday, July 26, at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter Kelley.

Interment will be private at Cutchogue Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

Paid post