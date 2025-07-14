John M. “Jack” Speyer

A beloved husband, father and grandfather, Jack died peacefully at home in Greenport Oct. 17, 2024, with his wife of 69 years, Judith Avery Speyer, and family by his side.

Born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Nov. 3, 1930, Jack was the son of Joseph Speyer and Josephine Menist Speyer, and the brother of Stephan. In January, 1939, the family fled Amsterdam and immigrated to New York City. He was a proud alumnus of the Bronx High School of Science, NYU and NYU Law. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.

In 1955, he married Judith, and in 1956, they moved to Amsterdam, where Jack studied international law at the University of Amsterdam on a Fulbright scholarship. Upon the newlyweds’ return to the U.S., he went into the practice of insurance defense law in New York City, with Greenhill & Speyer, Speyer & Thurm, and Speyer & Perlberg.

Jack retired at 75, and continued as a court-appointed mediator. He also represented the Center for Constitutional Rights in numerous matters on a pro bono basis.

Jack’s passion for community service was a North Star throughout his life. From volunteering with Big Brothers of New York City to serving on the Boards of the Society for Ethical Culture, Hudson Guild and Camp Madison-Felicia, Jack loved helping others. In his later years, he held a leadership role with the Unitarian Universalists Church of Southold, and, after a fire destroyed the historic church building, was instrumental in ensuring that it was rebuilt.

As a full-time North Fork resident at Peconic Landing, Jack became the producer of a theatre troupe, played tennis passionately, ran the Men’s Forum and took up sailing.

He is survived by his loving wife; his children: Alexandra (Stephen) of Norwalk, Conn.; James (Audrey) of Sharon, Conn.; and Ariana (Patrick) of New York City; as well as by five grandchildren: Veronica and Graham Bacher, Cameron and Julian Speyer, and Calliope J. Sullivan.

Donations in his honor may be made to pathwayschildrensschool.org.

