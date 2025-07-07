Marcel Idiart made his final humble gesture July 3, 2025, passing away peacefully from complications of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He was at his home in Greenport, surrounded by his loving family, and he accepted his final call from God with grace. A man of deep faith and consolation, he knew his earthly relationships would only grow stronger in eternal life.

On June 2, 1943, God broke the mold when Marcel was born in Greenwich Village, N.Y., to Jean and Ursula Idiart, who instilled the importance of family and faith in Marcel and his siblings, George and Lucille. Marcel was proud to be a first-generation Basque/French American and lifelong New Yorker. He grew up in a home famous for Sunday lunches that began with early afternoon hors d’oeuvres and extended late into the evening, filled with laughter, family, friends, and French cooking.

His formative years were spent in Jackson Heights, N.Y., where he attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School, cultivating lifelong friendships. Marcel’s family beamed with pride when he became the first to earn a college degree — a Bachelor of Arts in economics in 1966, and a master’s in business administration in 1971, both from Iona University. Marcel often shared stories about his post-graduate travels throughout Europe, adventures which were characteristic of his insatiable desire for learning. A proud American, Marcel served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 and, unsurprisingly, was honored with a National Defense Service Medal, a Good Conduct Medal and an Expert in Riflery.

Marcel’s life changed forever in 1971 when he met the love of his life, Patricia Clarke, whom he had the good sense to marry the following year. The cliché “opposites attract” surely applied to this couple, whose love was deep and unwavering. Marcel’s reserved nature, together with Pat’s exuberance, created a beautiful harmony that cemented their shared values. Together, they lived life to the fullest enjoying many friends, travel, nature, live performances, new restaurants and parish activities. They were blessed with a family of their own and raised their children in Jericho, N.Y.: Kerrie Ann (Chris) Cohen of New York City; Christine Idiart Trinter of South Bend, Ind.; and James (Brooke) Idiart of Fairfield, Conn.

His heart grew even fuller with the arrival of his seven beloved grandchildren: MaryKate and Connor Cohen; Gabrielle, Luke, and William Trinter; and Rory Anne and Audrey Idiart. Marcel loved watching them grow and was endlessly proud of their unique gifts and accomplishments. Marcel also cherished family gatherings, where he could often be found belly-laughing with his brothers-in-law, as well as chatting with his sisters-in-law, and spending time with his 13 nieces and nephews and their spouses. The love Marcel had for his entire family was unmatched; he left this earth feeling at peace.

A loyal company man, Marcel had a successful career on Wall Street, spending close to four decades through various mergers and acquisitions at what ultimately became Prudential Securities. He was well known for his unparalleled work ethic, integrity and intelligence. Marcel retired as Director of Equity Research. Every time his family met someone from his professional life, the sentiment they shared was always the same: “He is such a good guy.” Marcel thrived on watching his team succeed and served as a mentor and role model to many at his firm.

After retirement, Marcel and Pat moved to their dream home in Cleaves Point Estates in Greenport. There, he served as the Treasurer of the Cleaves Point Property Owners’ Association, a role he took great pride in. A generous and dependable neighbor, he was blessed to meet wonderful friends whose kindness, particularly in Marcel’s later years, his family will be forever grateful.

Marcel, we hope that in this next journey, there is a huge shed, large enough to house your 57 MGA Roadster and where you can tinker with your many tools and continue repairing everything. You were a class act, and your humility, authenticity, determination, curiosity and grace will always be remembered. If grief is the price we pay for love, Marcel, you have left us all in an ocean of debt.

Viewing will be held Thursday, July 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

If you are so inclined to make a donation to a charity in Marcel’s memory, he supported and admired Wounded Warrior Project and Beyond Type 1.

