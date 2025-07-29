Marjorie Spiro passed away peacefully on July 23 2025, surrounded by her loving children and their partners.

Marjorie was born Feb. 23, 1934 in New York City, an only child to Elizabeth (Meiling) and Max (Sackman). After graduating from Hunter College High School and Columbia Nursing School, she had a fruitful career as a nurse, which included several years as head nurse on the pediatric floor at Columbia Presbyterian. After a pause to raise her family, she worked in Scarsdale, N.Y. as a school nurse for 30 years.

Marjorie loved literature and poetry, theater, opera, birding, and arts and crafts, and made many intricate silver jewelry designs. She was a passionate supporter of progressive causes and she was a life-long believer in the value of education. She had leadership roles in PFLAG and the Audubon Society and she loved the North Fork of Long Island, where she spent every summer in Cutchogue.

She lived in Peconic Landing in Greenport for the last several years of her life and was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Dr. Alfred Spiro, who was a pediatric neurologist at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She is survived by her pride and joy, her children, Melissa (Diana Voelker) Amanda (Ken Weintraub) and John (Monica Rieckhoff); and her four grandchildren Rachel (Sam Ackerman), Jason Weintraub, Carina Spiro (Bo Bleckel) and Anna Spiro.

A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Peconic Landing Community Fund for Nursing Scholarships (please send a check to Peconic Landing Community Fund, attention: Nursing Scholarship,1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport, NY 11944). Or donations can be made to her local library https://floydmemoriallibrary.org/friends-of-the-library/

