Peter Troyan Sr., lifelong resident of Aquebogue, passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center July 4, 2025. He was 78 years old.

On June 7, 1947, he was born in Greenport to Helen (Kolimaga) and John Troyan. He went on to become a Navy Seabee and a guard to former president Lynden B. Johnson. After this, he was a Riverhead Police Department K-9 officer and search and rescue driver.

Mr. Troyan is survived by his children: Peter Jr. (Virginia), Jonathan (Marta) and Michael (Megan); his sister, Lucille Zuhoski; and his grandchildren: Courtney, Kyle, Kristy, Kevin, Annalise, Jonathan, Lianna and Ava.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery with U.S. militaty honors.

