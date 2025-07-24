Richard W. “Rick” Englis of Mattituck passed away peacefully, after a long struggle with illness Friday, July 11, 2025. He was 75 years old.

Rick was born Jan. 18, 1950, in New York City to Jeanne D. (Snowden) and William F. Englis. He was one of two children. Raised in Garden City, N.Y., he graduated from Garden City High School. He spent part of every summer of his life in Mattituck, and eventually moved there permanently in 1990.

On Aug. 29, 2004, he married the love of his life Nadene R. Bitetto in Wading River. Together, they made their home in Mattituck.

Rick was an active member of the Community Christian Fellowship in Mattituck. He will be remembered for his love of cards and car racing, especially NASCAR. He also built model cars and filled display cases with them at his home. He was also an avid gamer and enjoyed playing with friends. In his professional career, Rick worked as a salesman for Jan Ross for twenty plus years.

Predeceased by his parents, Rick is survived by his wife, Nadene; his sister, Deborah Englis-Pollard; and numerous cousins in Delaware and South Carolina.

The family received friends Tuesday, July 15, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment was private.