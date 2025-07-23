Obituaries

Ruth Covatti

By The Suffolk Times

Ruth Covatti of Southold, 104 years young, passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2025. 

Ms. Covatti is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Margaret Huebner; her husband, Charles Covatti of the FDNY; her son, Robert (Jane) Covatti DMD; her daughter, Joan (Leonard) Hauff; her granddaughter, Peggy Hauff; and her sister, Lois Huebner. She is survived by her son, Charles (Lynn) Covatti; her daughter, Jean (Dennis) DeLorme; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 31, at 10:15 a.m. at St. Luke R.C. Church, 1634 Clintonville St., Whitestone, N.Y. Interment will follow at Mount St. Mary Cemetery, 172-00 Booth Memorial Ave., Flushing, N.Y.

To remember Ruth, a donation to a charity or organization of one’s choice, or to the Southold Volunteer Fire Department, Post Office Box 1469, Southold, New York 11971 would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

