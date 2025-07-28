May 21, 1950 to July 15, 2025

Sharon Lynn McElroy, 75, of Concord, N.C. and formerly of Southold passed away Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at Atrium Health Cabarrus Hospital in Concord, NC.

Sharon was born May 21, 1950 in Germany to the late Harold James and Loretta Emma James McBurney.

The family received friends Saturday, July 19 at St James The Greater Catholic Church in Concord, N.C. The funeral service followed at St. James The Greater Catholic Church in Concord officiated by Father Glenn Parker. Burial followed at the St. James Catholic Cemetery at 2323 Gold Hill Rd., Concord, NC.

Sharon was an avid seamstress and loved to travel especially to Europe. She also loved to play bingo, as well as, cooking and baking. Everyone loved to be around her and her dogs. She adored her church family, friends, and her many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gerard McElroy of Concord, N.C.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Knights of Columbus Council 7450, St James The Greater Catholic Church and Flowes Store Fire Dept. 8623 Flowes Store Road, Concord, NC 28025

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the McElroy family.

