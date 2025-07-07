William J. Baxter Jr. of Stuart, Fla., and Cutchogue set sail for his final destination on July 4 at 91 years old.

He was born in Manhattan March 22, 1934. Bill was the son of William J. Baxter (founder of Baxter Brothers Investment Service) and Beatrice Premo. He was married to Patricia for 65 wonderful years. Pat was Bill’s crew in the dinghies as they team-raced around the world. Pat and Bill were tennis partners as well. He and Pat loved the romance of Le Bristol Hotel in Paris and the adventures of South Africa and Australia.

Bill graduated from Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., in 1956 and Columbia Business School in 1957. He ran The Baxter Investment Management Company in Riverside, Conn., until 1990. Under his leadership, Baxter published one of the nation’s largest weekly economic forecasting newsletters. He also wrote many books on weather, inflation and, the many factors impacting the economy and investing.

He had four children, principally to work on his extensive chore lists — one Christmas, he gave each of his children a rake as a gift. Kathleen Enos married Hugh, and together they had Kevin. William III married Jackie, and together they had William IV, Claire, Spencer and Mac. Susan Miller married Jeff, and together they had Patrick. John married Molly, and together they had Charlie and James.

He sailed most of the year. The season would begin in the winter at Larchmont Yacht Club in the IC dinghy fleet. Then he would race various boats named Pirate up and down Long Island Sound representing Larchmont YC, Riverside YC, Old Cove YC and Storm Trysail Club. He loved his time as commodore of Old Cove YC, Mattituck YC and Sailfish Point Club. He loved sailing in the colder months in the Caribbean on his sailboat called Jolly Roger with his wife, children and friends. He also met his friends at the raft ups in Robins Island Cove and the Cutchogue Fire Department Chicken BBQ.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Wednesday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Old Cove Youth Sailing Foundation, P.O. Box 214, New Suffolk, NY 11956, or to US Sailing Center Martin County, 1955 NE Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL 34957, would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

