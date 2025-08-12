Obituaries

Ann Marie McMann

By The Suffolk Times

Ann Marie McMann of Colorado, 58, has been called home by the Lord to be with her mom. 

Ann was an avid sky diver, a police officer, a boxer and a stand-up comedian. She rode a motorcycle, played the drums and even won a race at Riverhead Raceway. She lived her life to the fullest and has left a lot of people with many great memories. 

She is survived by her son, Michael; her two loving brothers, Carl and Jack; her loving sister, Jackie; her nieces: Mae, Samantha, Brittany and Jamie; and her loving cousins. She will be missed dearly. 

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. 

