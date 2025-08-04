Anne Brooks McEwen, of Mattituck, was born June 4,1950, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the beloved wife of Joshua Brand, mother to Samuel and David Brand, grandmother to Jack Brand and mother-in-law to Melina DiPrato and Katherine DiLeo. They were all with her when she died peacefully on July 23, 2025, in New York City.

Brooks, as she was known to one and all, was an original and free spirit – resolute in her authenticity and enthusiasm and frank in her opinions. Her life was marked by love, generosity, compassion, fun, and adventure. She was voted best legs in high school. In college at the University of Illinois, she majored in dance and, thereafter, became known by her middle name, “Brooks.”

After college, Brooks moved to Los Angeles where she was a producer of television commercials; there, she also produced one of the first children’s music videos, the popular series Baby Songs.

Throughout her life Brooks found ways to help others. She worked at the Suicide Hotline, as a court appointed Special Advocate for foster children, and as a certified EMT. In 2010, she organized free health clinics in Los Angeles, which provided free medical and dental care to thousands of people in underserved communities.

Brooks and her family have lived on the North Fork for more than 10 years. Because she found joy and purpose in service to others, she became an avid volunteer for several causes in her community. She manned the polls, walked door-to-door to inform people about issues that affect us all, and worked tirelessly with the Peconic Land Trust to protect a parcel of land in Mattituck from commercial development. She also donated generously to many local environmental, political and arts groups.

To her survivors, including her sisters Lindley and Kay, and her innumerable friends, she was the funniest, coolest person they knew. To all who were fortunate enough to know her, she was, simply put, the best.

In lieu of gifts, the family asks that donations be sent to the The Peconic Land Trust, the New York Blood Center, or CAST.

