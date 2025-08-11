Connie Catherine Sawicki of Southold, died on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. She was 92 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.