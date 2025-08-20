Dolores Strong from Mattituck powered her way to heaven on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at 86 years young.

“Dottie” was born on Jan. 9, 1939 in Floral Park, N.Y. She and her husband Dave (married in 1956) moved to Mattituck in 1965 where they raised their son Jeffery and daughter Nancy. They purchased their marina off Camp Mineola Road in Mattituck in 1965 where they started Strong’s Marine. She was always an active and driving force in the business. Dottie enjoyed boating, fishing, playing golf, traveling and was always very close with her family and many friends. She was very involved in the Mattituck Lioness Club.

She is survived by her sister Jackie (Tommy ); and her children Jeffery (Re) and Nancy; grandchildren Jay (Laura Beth), Ryan (Tiffany), Kyle (Amanda) and Jody; and her five great-grandchildren Bradley, Skyelar, Eliza, Bennett and Niko. Dottie was a great mixture of love and compassion and would kick your butt if you didn’t do the right thing and give you a hug at the same time. We were blessed to have mom “Dottie” in our lives.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the church.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

