Donald W. Fulcher of Jamesport, and former long-time resident of Hampton Bays, passed away Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. He was 86 years old.

Donald was born Sept. 9, 1938, in Southampton to Edith P. (Robinson) and Callie T. Fulcher. He was an only child. After high school, he enlisted with the United States Coast Guard, and served honorably for six years, attaining the rank of First Class Petty Officer.

On Nov. 27, 1965, in Southampton, he married the love of his life, Patricia Duffey. Together, they had one daughter and made their home in Hampton Bays, eventually moving to Jamesport in 2006. Donald was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. In his professional career, he worked as a police officer for the Southampton Town Police Department for 21 years, retiring as a Sergeant. After his retirement, Donald and Patricia owned and operated their own business Duffey & Fulcher Interiors.

Donald is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Dawn Fulcher-DeVito (Lorenzo Jr.) of Jamesport; and his cousins: Dottie Reade of New York, Nancy Trunzo of Delaware, James Greco of New Jersey, Sherry Wines of New York and Cathy Arlinghouse of Texas.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. Graveside Services, with U.S. Coast Guard Honors, will be held Thursday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary R.C. Cemetery in Southampton.

