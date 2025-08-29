Dora Kate Doubrava

Dora Kate (Vollgraff) Doubrava of Mattapoisett, Mass., died peacefully at her home Aug. 25, 2025. She was 96.

Dora Kate was born in then-rural Lake Grove, N.Y. Depending on whether she or her twin brother was telling the story, she was the fourth or fifth of the six Vollgraff children. She grew up in the house adjacent to her grandparents’ farm on Hawkins Avenue, the street named for her extended family.

As she would say, Dora Kate was a lot of name for a little girl, and she was called “DK” by her father, which became “Dukie” to her siblings and friends. Dukie met and married Joseph Doubrava of Bohemia in 1953. The couple shared almost 67 years of marriage, living in Bellport, Lake Grove and Mattituck, before moving to Mattapoisett in 2013. Together, they raised four children and witnessed the birth and growth of five grandchildren as well as the birth of four great-grandchildren.

Following the path of her mother, older sister, grandfather, aunt and uncle, Dora Kate became an elementary school teacher and taught until the birth of her first child. After spending 30 years raising her family, she became a realtor working in the Hamptons for her third career.

Dora Kate was known for her love of animals, starting from the time on her grandparents’ farm. She helped raise or host a series of animals including chickens, cows, horses, a donkey and a long series of dogs and cats. As an adult she always had several cats, all of whom adopted her, showing up on her back deck and staying for the party. She also loved the water, beginning with long road trips to Florida as a child (six children in one car, driving 1,500 miles on Route 1!) and continuing during her time in Mattituck and Mattapoisett.

Dora Kate was predeceased by her husband, Joe, in 2020. She was also predeceased by her five siblings and their spouses — she was the last of her generation. She is survived by her four children: Tim Doubrava and his wife, Christina, of Riverhead;Jeff Doubrava and his wife, Beth, of Marion, Mass.; Derrick Doubrava and his wife, Debbie, of Clintondale, N.Y.; and Tracey Doubrava of Newport, R.I. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Andrew Doubrava and his wife, Tiffani Ortiz; Alex Doubrava and his wife, Renata; Erin Buboltz and her husband, Billy; Matthew Doubrava and his wife, Hailey; and Emma Finnerty; and four great-grandchildren: Isabella Doubrava, Alexander Doubrava, Riley Buboltz and Carson Buboltz.

The family would like to express its thanks to the caregivers who helped Dora Kate remain comfortable and independent in her last years: Darlene Oliveria; Erin Spooner; the Community Nurse hospice team, most notably Sandi Diaz; and the FCP team, most particularly Valura Robinson.

A joint memorial service for Dora Kate and Joseph Doubrava will be held Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Road, Mattapoisett. For directions and guestbook, visit saundersdwyer.com.

