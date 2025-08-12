Deceased on Aug. 7, 2025, at 101 years old, Edwin J. Cartoski Sr. is united in eternity with his beloved wife, Althea, and his youngest daughter, Nadine (Joe Pierro.)

A resident of Greenport, formerly of Riverhead, he is survived by his daughter Bernadette (George Aldcroft) and sons Ed Jr. (Sylvia), Joe (Connie) and Paul (Eve). His 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren continue his legacy of a life well lived.

He began a distinguished military career, earning a commission in the Marine Corps as a 2nd lieutenant aviator. During this time, he met the love of his life, Althea Densieski. He was involved in the Bikini Island bomb testing and later flew 120 combat missions, which included the Battle of the Choisin Reservoir. Throughout his military career, he was highly decorated, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross with one gold star, as well as the Air Medal with five gold stars.

His career blossomed at Grumman Aviation in Calverton, as a helicopter rescue pilot and test pilot. He received the Sikorsky Helicopter Rescue Award (flying “S”) for skills and courage during 12 life-saving missions. He retired after 28 years. Recently, Ed was chosen as New York’s Veteran of the Year.

Ed and Althea raised five accomplished and loving children on Eastern Long Island who kept Ed more than busy in his spare time. Their home was full of friends, neighbors, relatives, music, pets and great food. Without Althea, Ed claimed he couldn’t have succeeded. Somehow, “Althea always had the lucky fishing rod,” he would remark. They made a great team.

While in Korea, Ed dedicated time to help build an orphanage, collecting money for clothing and saving food not used by the Marines. This spirit continued throughout his life, dedicating time to Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg, Va.; organizing efforts to build an athletic field for Mercy High School in Riverhead, and starting their Parent-Teacher Association. He served in leadership positions at the Riverhead Polish Independent Club and worked at VFW Post 5350 supporting the scholarship program.

His inner spirit of giving, support for his community and love of life are shared by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His life will be remembered as a life exceptionally well-lived.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Col. Edwin J. Cartoski to “The U.S. Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation,” https://mcsf.org/donate.

