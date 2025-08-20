PFU ScanSnap Home #iX1600

Henry John Pavlak Jr., age 80, of Elizabeth City, N.C., died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.

He was born in Southampton, on April 9, 1945, to the late Henry John Pavlak and Mary Koplinka Pavlak. John was the beloved husband of Florence Adam Pavlak. John holds degrees in Accounting, Education, and Economics. He taught at Mattituck High School for 32 years. John was also an adjunct instructor at Suffolk County Community College and Elizabeth City State University.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Susan Ann Pavlak, of New York; son, John David Pavlak (Ariel) of Oregon; sister, Patricia Mann (James) of Virginia; grandchildren, Justin, Christopher, Nicole, and Wolfgang; and great-grandchild, Jada.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at Twiford Memorial Chapel, with Chaplain Preston Waller officiating. Burial took place in West Lawn Cemetery.

John’s contributions to his field and the lives he touched will be remembered with deep admiration and respect.

Paid post