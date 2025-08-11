Florence Tuthill Horton

Lifetime resident and community fundraising activist of Orient and Greenport, Florence “Sossy” Tuthill Horton passed away peacefully April 29, 2025, at the age of 86.

Florence is a direct descendant of Admiral “Bull” Halsey through her beloved mother, Elizabeth Halsey Tuthill, who had nine children with her sea captain husband, Leroy Winfield Tuthill, who was flown out to California to dock the Queen Mary.

Born Oct. 8, 1938, Florence was married to her lifelong love of 53 years, Orient lifetime resident Stewart W.Y. Horton, son of N.Y. State senator and Southold Town supervisor Schuyler Wentworth Horton (or “Skipper” to his friends and family) and whose mother was concert pianist and Oysterponds Historical Society founding member Martha Mattice Horton. Florence had three children, Schuyler Wentworth Horton II, who married Sharon Horton; her daughter, Suzanne; and her son Sean; and a granddaughter, May Horton. Florence is also survived by three siblings: her sisters Elizabeth and Lucille and her brother, David.

Florence had a long history of working for New York state for the Suffolk County Executive Office and later for more than 20 years helping to manage Orient Beach State Park. She was responsible for creating the enduring annual tradition of the Christmas tree Llghting and spring egg hunt that thousands of kids have enjoyed over the decades. Florence was a community leader who orchestrated large fundraising events for Oysterponds School, Orient Fire Department, Oysterponds Historical Society, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4-H groups such as annual pancake breakfasts and putting on a large Long Island Girl Scout camping event at the Polo Grounds in Greenport. Girl Scout groups from all across Long Island attended, with the support of the local Boy Scout groups who set up the tents. With Stewart Horton as a founding member of the Orient Fire Department’s Rescue Squad and 40-plus years as a member, Florence would support their efforts whenever she was needed at whatever time of day or night during an emergency to help.

Florence had a great love of children and a charitable heart and for many years supported bringing disadvantaged children out from NYC to stay with her family during the summer months to give them the North Fork experience of going to the beach and living in the country to broaden their awareness of the world. She inherited her charitable nature from her mother, Elizabeth, who ran the Sixth Street Store in Greenport for many years and helped to support families in need so they would not go hungry during difficult times.

One of Florence’s favorite stories she loved to tell was of the day that she and a young group of friends chose to swim from the Sixth Street beach across the bay to Shelter Island, despite the currents. For safety precautions they had a boat accompany them for those who could not complete the crossing. Sossy was very proud that she swam the distance without touching the boat!

A memorial service for Florence will be held on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. at Orient Central Cemetery. Everyone is welcome; floral arrangements may be sent, no later than 12:15 p.m., to Orient Central Cemetery. Her family is grateful to anyone who would like to share a memory.

The family was assisted by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home.

