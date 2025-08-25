It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Frank W. Ehrenfeld. Frank passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2025 in Jamesport.

Born on March 30, 1942, in Brooklyn, Frank’s journey through life was one marked by dedication, and an unwavering sense of duty. Frank’s early life in Brooklyn set the stage for a man who would grow to be as steadfast as the city he hailed from. He was the son of the late John Ehrenfeld and Pauline Schussler Ehrenfeld.

After proudly serving in the United States Coast Guard, Frank continued his commitment to service as a Lieutenant of Suffolk County Superior Officers of New York. He dedicated himself to the safety and well-being of his community. His leadership and integrity were hallmarks of a career that earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and those he protected. Frank’s personal life was equally rich, filled with the joy of a loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Mildred, a partnership that stood as a testament to enduring love. A true romantic, he proposed with Gregory Issac’s “Night Nurse” and he would often play the Talking Heads, “Once in a lifetime” for his beautiful wife. During his last days, the Platter’s “Twilight Time” filled the room.

His legacy continues through his sons Frank Jr., Jeffery, and Michael; and his stepchildren, Florence, Jennifer, George and Katherine. Each of them carries a part of Frank’s spirit into the future.

His grandchildren, Kaveh, Arianna, Giavonna, Gianna, Mina, Isabelle, Grace and Brianna were a source of joy. Frank was a beacon for them, and his influence will guide them through their lives. As we say farewell to Frank W. Ehrenfeld, we celebrate a life that was a portrait of service, love, and quiet strength. He was a man who made a difference and who will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Goodnight, Frank. Your journey may have ended, but your story will live in our hearts.

A funeral will be held Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Mattituck. The burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

