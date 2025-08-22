On Wednesday, July 30 2025, the world lost a true hero with the passing of Gerald David Burkhardt, age 66, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Febr. 11, 1959, “Jerry” was the son of John and Marion (Jones) Burkhardt of Mattituck. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends.

Jerry grew up in Mattituck with his parents and siblings Barbara, Paul, and Jay, graduating from Mattituck-Cutchogue High in 1977 where he was well known as a star three sport athlete.

During his school years Jerry met the love of his life, Jean Schwicker, who he married on March 4, 1978. They had three children, Jessica, Jeffrey and Joel, settling in a home in Lisbon Falls, where Jerry became well established as a loving friend in the community.

In 1977 Jerry enlisted in the Navy, proudly serving 23 years of active-duty/ reserve service and also had a long career at Bath Iron Works where he supported the Naval Fleet. His life’s work was spent protecting others, not just the men and women of the military but all of our great nation.

Jerry’s love for sports and the outdoors kept him busy and brought him much joy. He was very active and loved to watch his children and grandchildren play sports. He also loved to fish, hike, hunt, camp, or any outdoor activity he could enjoy with his family and friends.

Jerry will be missed by so many for so many reasons but his legacy will forever live on and be seen in the way he made everyone smile. He is predeceased by his father and mother, John and Marion (Jones) Burkhardt of Mattituck. He is survived by his wife Jean; daughter Jessica Brown and husband Aaron; son Jeffrey and wife Bridget; son Joel; grandchildren Tyler, Caleb and Issac Brown, Hunter, Elle, and Adeline Burkhardt; sister Barbara Swiderski; brothers Paul Burkhardt and wife Sherry; Jay Burkhardt and wife Kacy; as well as others he considered family including son Eric Shorey, wife Melody; and their two sons Matthew, John Mark, and Ben Moulton; and grandchildren Meighan and Molly Strout.

A gathering to remember Jerry will be held at Billy’s by the Bay, 2530 Manhanset Ave Greenport, New York on Saturday Sept. 13 beginning at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome and invited to bring stories, memories and laughs. In lieu of flowers it is requested donations be made to the Maine Special Olympics or the Travis Mills Foundation, organizations Jerry loved and supported.

