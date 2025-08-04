Harold E. Newman, fondly known as Red, 76, of East Marion, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 1, 2025 surrounded by his loved ones.

Red was one of a kind. He was tough as they come, dependable as hell, and never one to sugarcoat anything. If you asked him a question, you’d get the truth—with a smirk or a wisecrack, and of course, there were the colorful stories.

Born in Waterbury, Conn. to Edward and Margaret Newman on Dec. 8, 1948, Harold early in life became known as Red for the full head of red hair he had. Through the years the red may have faded, though the spark never quite dimmed. He spent decades on the road as a commercial tractor-trailer driver, making an honest living the hard way. Long after he parked the rig for good, he could still always be counted on for an early airport run, taking the wheel for a road trip, or a ride to wherever you needed to go. He knew every route to everywhere.

Many of those times behind the wheel were to the annual Daytona 500 races, where family gathered and made priceless memories. And there was all the time he and Holly spent in New England, where they became part of a community and made lasting friendships.

When home on the North Fork, he loved to golf, and in his ‘retirement,” he spent a decade working at Island’s End Golf Course. He was a long-standing member and past commodore of the Triangle Yacht Club. He liked things simple, real, and local. That was his world.

Red is survived by Holly A. Vescovi, his loving wife of 23 years. He leaves behind his children Todd (Tanya) and David (Heather), his daughter Lisa (Dar); and stepchildren Heather, Haley, Heidi and Matthew (Maggie). He was “Grandpa” to 19 grandkids and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Margaret and a whole lot of extended family and many close friends. He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings Edward, Ellen, and Jimmy; and his grandsons Dylan and David Newman.

Red wasn’t fancy. He wasn’t polished. But he was real—and he showed up for his people.

He lived his life on his own terms, with grit, humor, and a quiet kind of loyalty. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dylan Newman Forever 5 Foundation at [email protected].

Visitation will be held at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport on Thursday, Aug. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. They are assisting the family.

