Marie A. Brush, a life long resident of Riverhead and Jamesport passed away at Acadia Center on Aug. 14, 2025 at the age of 89.

She was the daughter of Melvin Morris and Nellie Jane (Web) Myers of Riverhead and sister to Joyce (Myers) Black (Steve) and the late Betty (Myers) Oliver (Fred); aunt of Diane and Melody Oliver, Sarah Ball; and David Black.

Marie graduated from Riverhead High School and became a teenage bride to Joseph W. Brush Jr. Together they had three children: Joseph W. Brush III (dec) (Kay), James F. Brush (Nancy) and Barbara (Brush) VanZevenbergen (Anton). She was blessed with five grandchildren: Joseph W. Brush IV, James L. Brush (dec), Erin Brodarick (Sean), Kelly Mahood (Tim) and Mark VanZevenbergen. Her life was brightened with four great grandchildren: Raegan and Rory Brodarick, and Dean and Holly Mahood.

Marie was an avid reader and believed in life-long learning. In the 1960s and ’70s pursuing her interest in antiques, she opened “The Wayside Shop” antique store in Southampton, N.Y. This led her to refinishing furniture, learning gold leaf stenciling, chair caning and collecting/restoring antique dolls.

In the ‘80s Marie became a Registered Nurse, starting her career at Central Suffolk Hospital for seven years, later transitioning to Suffolk County Health Services as a home care visiting nurse for 14 years.

Throughout her life and retirement, she honed her artistic skills making braided and hooked rugs including dying the wool. Then sharing her knowledge through demonstrations at Hallockville Museum Farm.

Marie enjoyed swimming, boating, flying and traveling abroad, with St. Thomas as one of her favorite destinations.

Her family will honor her by living our lives fully, always keeping her in our thoughts and hearts forever. A celebration of a life well lived is planned for the near future with the help of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, after which her ashes will be laid to rest in the Sound Avenue Cemetery.

