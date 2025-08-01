Marilyn Elizabeth Higgins (Quinlan), lovingly known to family and friends as “Maz,” died peacefully at home in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, July 24, 2025, with her devoted husband, Larry, of 64 years at her side.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Larry, and four children: Mary Beth (Timothy) LiVolsi of Sea Girt, N.J., Patrick (Jennifer) Higgins of Short Hills, N.J., Brian (Tania) Higgins of New York, N.Y., and Terry (Vanessa) Higgins of Boulder, Colo. Marilyn has 10 grandchildren: James, Daniel and Peter LiVolsi; Madeline Keller, Mairead Higgins; Emma, Sophie and Samantha Higgins, and Katherine Higgins. Maz was predeceased by her granddaughter, Jane Higgins.

Additionally, Maz has six great-grandchildren and her siblings, Margaret (James) Rogers, Maureen (James) McNamara, she was predeceased by her brother Michael Quinlan (Mary) and many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was born on Feb. 8, 1939, to the late Joseph Charles and Harriet Veronica Quinlan (Gorman) in Rockville Centre, N.Y. She was raised in Hempstead, N.Y. One of four children, Maz graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in West Hempstead and Annhurst College in South Woodstock, Conn.

Maz was adventurous, having lived and traveled the world with her husband. Their time included Canada, Wales, and Saudi Arabia, and in each place, they always made a terrific group of life-long friends and established a warm and inviting home. Maz enjoyed hosting gatherings; she was an exquisite entertainer, with recipes carefully executed to perfection. She had a tremendous eye for antiques and furnishings. Most of her life, summers were spent at the beach in Mattituck. Spending time at the beach and attending yard sales with close friends was a ritual. Marilyn also enjoyed building community through bridge and Mahjong, both of which she was an advanced player.

Marilyn was an avid golfer, playing steadily throughout the season. She is a two-time Women’s Club Champion at North Fork Country Club in 2000 and 2001. This significant achievement is a testament to Maz’s skill, dedication, and mental fortitude. She was a driven, but gracious competitor.

A mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m., at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, 470 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick, under the direction of, Brunswick Memorial Home, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.BrunswickMemorialHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Bartholomew’s R.C. Church.

