Marjorie Lee (Bergen) Baunach passed away Aug. 3, 2025, at the age of 92.

She was the daughter of Bertha Raynor Bergen and Charles Bergen of Mattituck, where she grew up and spent much of her adult life.

Marge graduated from Mattituck High School and attended beautician school in New Jersey. She worked at several beauty parlors in the North Fork and eventually opened Margie’s Beauty Salon. She also worked as a dental assistant in Cutchogue. Marge and Karl moved south, and eventually Marge came to live in Gastonia, N.C. In Gastonia she worked for several years for Michael’s Craft Store.

Marge volunteered with many Christian organizations and churches with emphasis on youth groups, Sunday school, Bible studies, prayer groups and outreach programs.

She was predeceased by her husband, Karl R. Baunach; her daughter, Sandra Baunach Mellas; and Sandra’s husband Robert Mellas. Marge leaves her daughter, Candy McGinnis and husband Richard of Farmington, Conn., and her son, Randy Baunach and his wife Margaret of Gastonia, both of whom took loving care of her in her last years. She was a loving grandmother to five grandchildren and a great-grandmother to four.

The family would like to thank Belaire Health Care Center and Gaston Hospice for their care during her last years.

