Martha C. Beebe, 94, of York Haven, Pa., died Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born Oct. 19, 1930 in Greenport, to the late Carlisle and Edith (Thornhill) Cochran. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Carlisle E. Cochran.

A 1948 graduate of Southold High School, she worked at Southold Savings Bank and then Southold, Cutchogue, and Mattituck High Schools for thirty-five years. She retired in 1991 and moved to Pennsylvania to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

She was a member of Fishing Creek Salem United Methodist Church in Etters, Pa. and its Women of Light and Prayer Shawl Ministries, Easter Egg Making Group, and Seniors Out to Lunch. She was also a member of Colonial York Knitters Guild. Her passions were knitting, tending to her flower gardens, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Rowehl (John) of York Haven, Pa.; son, Theodore O. Beebe, Jr. (Luisa) of Cutchogue; sister, Barbara Beebe (Allan) of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren Christine Pifer (Brett) of Jersey Shore, Pa., David Rowehl of York Haven, Pa.; Theodore O. Beebe, III of Cutchogue, and Lisa Ciamaricone (Daniel) of Cutchogue; great-grandchildren, Miles, Neil, and Glenn Pifer; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until memorial services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3 at Fishing Creek Salem United Methodist Church, Etters, Pa. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fishing Creek Salem United Methodist Church, 402 Valley Road, Etters, Pa. 17319, www.fcsalem.org.

Paid post