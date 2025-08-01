Michelle L. Moore of Riverhead died July 23, 2025 at North Shore University Hospital. She was 66.

Born in Riverhead July 10, 1959 she was the daughter of Samuel and Virginia (Ford) Faber. She graduated Riverhead High School in 1977 and worked as a cook at Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Family said she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Predeceased by Joseph Allen Moore Sr.; her parents; and her sister Karen Faber, she is survived by her children Joseph Jr. of Greenport, Yvonne of Riverhead, Jennifer of Riverhead; and three grandchildren.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family to schedule a memorial for Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church in Greenport.